Pakistan, Sri Lanka ink MoUs to strengthen cooperation

COLOMBO, FEB 23 – Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday signed multiple Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) in various sectors at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The MoUs were related to commerce, investment, education, science and technology, and industrial cooperation.

The MoUs signed by Departmental Representatives from both Countries in the presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Earlier, both Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Sri Lankan Counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa held a one-on-one meeting and discussed issues of bilateral and regional significance.

The two prime ministers later led delegation-level talks, covering all areas of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral cooperation including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture, and tourism.