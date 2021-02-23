Sri Lankan media shower praises for Pak during PM Imran’s Colombo visit

COLOMBO, FEB 23 (DNA) – On the occasion of Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Colombo, the Sri Lankan media is discussing pleasant relations with Pakistan and praised Pakistan’s support during civil war in Sri Lanka.

According to Sri Lankan media, the current President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa trained in Pakistan as a military officer. He maintained very close relations with Pakistan even after becoming President.

Despite sanctions during the civil war, Pakistan helped Sri Lanka. Pakistan continued to provide intelligence and modern military equipment. Praising Pakistan s long-standing friendship, the Sri Lankan media said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had trained Sri Lankan Air Force pilots on critical lines.

According to media reports, Sri Lankan military officers are still receiving training from Pakistani institutions. The report openly acknowledges that Sri Lanka maintains its sovereignty due to its ties with China and Pakistan. = DNA

