Pakistan reports 40 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported new 2,145 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) latest figures, 2,145 new cases were detected after 24,262 tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

73,751 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment while 178,737 patients have recovered their health from the deadly virus. 16,52,183 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

According to the breakup of the cases, 107,773 infections have been detected in Sindh so far, 88,045 in Punjab, 31,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,239 in Balochistan, 14,315 in Islamabad, 1,688 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,708 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus death toll

The number of Coronavirus cases across the world has risen to over thirteen point four million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 581,317 lives so far.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over three point five million and death toll reached over 139,000.

In Brazil, over one point nine million cases and more than 74,000 deaths have been reported so far.

More than seven point eight million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.