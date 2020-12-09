Pakistan reports 2,963 new coronavirus cases, 60 deaths

LAHORE, DEC 09 (DNA) – Pakistan has reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 426,142.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,547 on Wednesday. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,963 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. Till now 187,684 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,804 in Punjab, 50,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,420 in Islamabad, 17,540 in Balochistan, 7,427 in Azad Kashmir and 4,761 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,242 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,081 in Sindh, 1,429 in KP, 345 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 170 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB. Pakistan has so far conducted 5,865,944 coronavirus tests and 38,092 in the last 24 hours. 372,271 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,498 patients are in critical condition. = DNA

