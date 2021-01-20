Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 1,772 infections in a day
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 48 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,103.
According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 48 more lives and 1,772 fresh infections were reported.
The total count of active cases is 35,163.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 524,783.
A total of 39,604 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 478,517 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,481,688 samples have been tested thus far.
Related News
Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 1,772 infections in a day
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 48 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging theRead More
COVID-19: 1,800 infections, 58 deaths recorded within 24 hours
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overallRead More
Comments are Closed