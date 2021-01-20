Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 1,772 infections in a day

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 48 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,103.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 48 more lives and 1,772 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,046 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,368 patients are still in critical condition including 27 new cases.

The total count of active cases is 35,163.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 524,783.

A total of 39,604 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 478,517 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,481,688 samples have been tested thus far.