PAKISTAN NAVY AND SOUTH KOREAN NAVY CONDUCTS BILATERAL EXERCISE

| October 8, 2020
Islamabad, 08 Oct 20:      Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helo) participated in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with South Korean NavyShip DAE JO YEONG. Bothships are patrolling in Gulf of Aden as part of International efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of shipping transiting through the vital area.

The Passage Exercise covered various operational serials to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuringpractical maritime security in the region. PNS ZULFIQUAR is also deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden. The exercise confirms the commitment of Pakistan Navy to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and to counter illicit activities at sea.

 

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policies stand ready to play its role for  maritime safety and security in the region.The exercise will further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between Pakistan Navy and South Korean Navy.

 

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

