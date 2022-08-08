Pakistan joins ASEAN in 55th ASEAN Day celebrations

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8: Pakistan felicitates the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Member States on the 55th ASEAN Day.

Founded on principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference, ASEAN has evolved into a dynamic and integrated economic community advancing shared interests of regional peace and development.

Pakistan has long-standing cooperation with ASEAN, as the Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 1993, member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) since 2004, also having acceded to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South East Asia in 2004.

Pakistan appreciates ASEAN’s progress and significant strides in advancing regional cooperation. In line with its ‘Vision East Asia’ policy, Pakistan attaches high priority to further strengthening its multi-dimensional relations with ASEAN, including through enhanced connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s participation in the 29th ARF Ministerial Meeting held recently in Phnom Penh was a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its partnership with ASEAN.