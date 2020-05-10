Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Citizens qualifying for Ehsaas Programme to receive confirmation next week

| May 10, 2020


People waiting to hear back regarding their registration status for the Ehsaas Cash Programme will receive a message in the upcoming week, according to a programme announcement.

To register themselves, residents have to send their CNIC numbers to 8171 and are told to wait while their details are being checked through NADRA.

According to the announcement, people who haven’t heard back yet will get a message from them within a week.

All the recipients of the programme are being given cash within 24 hours of a bio-metric verification at NADRA offices. Other information is also being collected from them.

The programme’s offices have been opened nationwide since May 4 to facilitate speedy distribution of cash.

For further details or queries regarding the programme, citizens can call 0800 26477.

