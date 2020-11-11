Pakistan extends deep condolences over sad demise of Palestinian leader
ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 (DNA) – Pakistan has extended deep condolences over the sad demise of the eminent Palestinian leader and negotiator, Dr. Saeb Erekat. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we offer our profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
He said we fully share the sorrow and grief of our Palestinian brethren and stand by them in this difficult time. The Spokesperson said Dr. Saeb Erekat was a champion of the Palestinian cause who remained in the vanguard of the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.
He said his untiring struggle for peace and human rights will always be remembered. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and remains committed to further deepen its fraternal ties with Palestine. = DNA
