President express grief over demise of Bahrain’s PM

| November 11, 2020
ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Bahrain s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa.

In his condolence message, he commiserated with people of Bahrain and prayed higher status for the departed soul in heaven.

Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world’s longest-serving prime minister who had held the post since independence in 1971, died Wednesday at the age of 84, state media announced.

He played a key role in Bahrain’s political and economic affairs for more than three decades after setting the stage for a referendum that put paid to the Shah of Iran’s claims to the tiny Gulf archipelago. = DNA

