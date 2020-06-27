Pakistan conveys readiness to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on June 29

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 27 – Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to the Indian side to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on 29 June 2020 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on 09 November 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak fulfilled the long awaited desire of Sikh devotees of the international community.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony. This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan has been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Saheb, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

The Corridor was temporarily closed on 16 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

To ensure adherence to the health guidelines, Pakistan has invited India to work out necessary SOPs for reopening of the Corridor.