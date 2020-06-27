Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

VC AIOU grieves over death of Prof. Nisar Siddiqui

| June 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD, June 27: Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, founding Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University.

 

In his condolence message, he said the sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui is a great educational loss not only for IBA or Sindh but for whole Pakistan.

 

He lauded the late Siddiqui’s outstanding services in the field of education especially for IBA, Sukkur.

 

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

