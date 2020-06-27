VC AIOU grieves over death of Prof. Nisar Siddiqui
DNA
ISLAMABAD, June 27: Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, founding Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University.
In his condolence message, he said the sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui is a great educational loss not only for IBA or Sindh but for whole Pakistan.
He lauded the late Siddiqui’s outstanding services in the field of education especially for IBA, Sukkur.
Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Related News
Norwegian-Pakistani gentlemen awarded prestigious medal for heroic deeds
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUNE 27 – Congratulations to Norwegian-Pakistani gentlemen Muhammad Rafiq and Mohammad Iqbal whoRead More
India’s unilateral actions led to Galwan Valley incident: Cheng Xizhong
DNA BEIJING, June 27: The root cause of the serious military stand-off and casualties inRead More
Comments are Closed