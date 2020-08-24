Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan condemns missile, drone attacks by Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 – Pakistan strongly condemned recent missile and drone attacks towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.

 

Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missile and drone, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

We call for immediate cessation of such attacks. Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity. DNA

