Mayor Karachi breaks into tears over woes of the city

KARACHI, AUG 24 (DNA) – Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Monday said he was not allowed to deliver by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“Wrote several letters to the federal and Sindh government for the solution of Karachi’s problem, but no replies”, Waseem Akhtar said while addressing a press conference in the metropolis.

The port-city gives the majority of revenue to the country, but still deprived of basic facilities and facing civic problems such as drainage, poor infrastructure, electricity, and others.

Referring to flood-like situation in parts of Karachi after recent rains, he maintained that he has been highlighting the problem of sewerage drains from the last four years, but went in vain, but now the focus is on the sewerage drains in the city after PM’ notice and SC orders.

People are dying due to electrocution, compelled to drink contaminated water, the mayor said added that kill people of Karachi at once by mixing poison in the water. Losing his patience during the presser, Waseem Akhtar threw away the record of letters he had written for the solution of Karachi’s problems and broke into tears.

Taking on the PPP government, he said that he was not provided with funds by the Sindh government and added that it is the failure of the provincial government and Article 148 of the constitution. Replying to a query, the mayor said he will not tender resignation, as this is not the solution to the problems and termed it as the practice of cowards. =DNA

