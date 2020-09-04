Pakistan army troops reach Khushab for relief activities

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 4 – Pakistan army troops have reached Khushab to assist the civil administration in relief efforts due to flash floods, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ISPR said that more than 10 villages of Punjab’s Khushab district are affected due to recent rains.

The ISPR said that troops of Mangla Corps are carrying the damage assessment and busy in relief measures to help affected flood victims in Jabbi, Dhokri, Bhola, Khaliqabad, Waheer, and Hadali areas.