Namibia trains dogs to sniff out coronavirus

The University of Namibia’s School of Veterinary Medicine is training dogs to detect coronavirus.

The plan is to deploy the dogs at airports and borders, the quotes Conrad Brain, a physiology and epidemiology lecturer as saying.

Dogs have been proven 95% accurate at detecting coronavirus, veterinary lecturer Alma Raath adds.

The project started two months ago, the Namibian reports, but it does not say when the dogs will be ready.

The Namibian says this is the first African country to use dogs to sniff out Covid-19.