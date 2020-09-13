Pakistan to announce relaxed-visa regime for Afghans: ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (DNA): Pakistan will announce a relaxed-visa policy

for Afghan nationals particularly students, businessmen, investors and

patients, Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad

Khan has said.

Khan said the new policy is aimed at facilitating Afghans as a large

number of people in Afghanistan want to do business, study and seek

treatment in Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan is committed to ensure more facilities for

Afghan nationals. The main focus is on easing the visa system and

facilitating businessmen,” he said.

Khan, a senior Pakistani diplomat, has served as Director General of

Afghan Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassador to

Austria.

The ambassador before his departure

to Kabul to assume his new position, said that he will give importance

to promote cooperation in education, science and technology and youth

affairs.

Khan called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign

Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials before departure for

Kabul to discuss his responsibility in Afghanistan, where he had

previously served as deputy ambassador.

“I have assumed office after getting special directives from the leaders

who all underscored the need for strong relations with Afghanistan,”

Khan said.

He said as ambassador it would be his priority to provide more

facilities to Afghans particularly students, youth and businessmen.

A Pakistani official, who was involved in drafting the new visa policy

for Afghans, said that proposals have been finalized and sent to the

federal cabinet for approval.

He said that long-term multiple visas will be issued to students,

businessmen, investors and visitors. Besides, medical visas to patients

will be issued on arrival at Torkham, the major border point, between

the two countries.

“There is also a proposal to end the monthly mandatory exit and re-entry

for Afghans, who will have long-term visas,” he said.

Pakistani embassy and consulates in Afghanistan would issue over 2,000

visas daily before the COVID-19 pandemic which affected both countries,

according to embassy officials. Pakistan’s visa rejection percentage for

Afghans is zero.

The Pakistani embassy has resumed visa service for Afghan students and

also issued visas to those Afghans who travel by air as the main Torkham

border points are still closed.

Both countries do not charge for visas under a bilateral arrangement.

The ambassador-designate called on Afghan Chief of Protocol Khalid

Ghaffari on Saturday to present a copy of his credentials. Khan tweeted

that he had a useful exchange of views to strengthen brotherly ties

between our two countries. DNA

