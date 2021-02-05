Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia meets Retno Marsudi

| February 5, 2021
JAKARTA, FEB 5 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.
During the meeting both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.=DNA
