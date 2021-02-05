Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia meets Retno Marsudi
DNA
JAKARTA, FEB 5 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan met with Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi.
During the meeting both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.=DNA
« UNICEF hands over ADB funded oxygen concentrators to govt (Previous News)
(Next News) Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in France »
Related News
No change in Pak stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute: FO
DNA ISLAMABAD, FEB 5: Responding to media query the Spokesperson stated that there is noRead More
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in France
PARIS, FEB 5 (DNA) – The resolve and struggle of Kashmiris is unique in theRead More
Comments are Closed