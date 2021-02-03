Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Abolishes Visit, Transit And Tourist Visa Fees For Saudi Nationals

| February 3, 2021
0

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has abolished visit, tourist and transit visa fees for Saudi nationals, while work and business visa fees will remain the same.

According to the chart issued by the embassy and consulate for Saudi citizens for e-visa fee for 2021, visit, tourist and transit visas will be free but will be charged in the form of (9 dollers) 36 riyal processing fee.
In addition, the single entry for work and business visas (30 to 90 days) is one hundred dollars, the multiple entry visa for one year is one hundred and fifty dollars and the multiple entry visa fee for two years is two hundred dollars.
Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed while talking to Urdu News has confirmed the abolition of visit, transit and tourist visa fees for Saudi citizens.

Currently, the Jeddah Consulate issues 16 to 20 visas a week. Corona and travel restrictions have reduced it.

It should be noted that Indonesia and Egypt have also abolished visa fees for Saudi citizens.
It may be recalled that before December 2018, the fee for Pakistani visit visa for Saudi nationals was 3600 riyals while the fee for business visit visa was 5000 riyals which was reduced to 225 riyals for visit visa and 337 riyals for business visa.

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3: Panel discussion at launching ceremony of report  COVID19 and Disaster Vulnerabilities in Pakistan:A Human Rights Analysis organised by Ministry of Human Rights.=DNA PHOTO

HR Ministry, UNDP launch report on Covid-19, disaster vulnerability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 :  The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the United NationsRead More

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3: President Arif Alvi addressing the 1st meeting of the National Steering Committee on improving access to Assistive Techonology for persons with disabilities, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.=DNA PHOTO

President underscores need to development roadmap to address DAPs issues

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for developing aRead More

