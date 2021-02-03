German ambassador calls on IT Minister
ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard
Schlagheck called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication
Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.
Federal Minister for IT welcomed the German Ambassador in his office,
and during meeting matters of mutual interests and related to
digitalization were discussed. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and
Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.
The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecommunication
sector.
Talking to German Ambassador, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque
said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Germany and want to
enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and
Telecom.
He said that steps are underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision.
He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking strong initiatives for
the development of IT and Telecom sector, adding that IT & Telecom
sector of Pakistan has great potential.
The Federal Minister said that Information and Communication Technology
(ICT) export remittances surged to US $958 million at growth rate of 40
% during July –December of FY 2020-21 in comparison to same period of
last financial year.He urged the IT and Telecom companies of Germany to
invest in Pakistan as environment for investment in Pakistan is
conducive.
Ambassador of Germany appreciated the role of Minister of IT & Telecom
regarding digitalization and for the development of IT and telecom
sector of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul
Haque held virtual meeting with Director International
Telecommunication Union (ITU)-BDT Doreen Bogdan-Martin.During meeting
they discussed about connectivity and telecommunication services.
While talking to ITU Director, Federal Minister for IT said that
Ministry of IT & Telecom is fully committed to end the digital divide
between urban and rural areas of the country. Steps are being taken
through Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of broadband
services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.
He said that the empowerment of women and youth is the motto of the
Ministry of IT & Telecom. He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom fully
support ITU’s proposed agenda to launch initiatives like Giga and Smart
Villages in Pakistan. Ministry of IT is committed to play its due role
as a focal ministry to engage with all the stakeholders to spearhead the
implementation of ITU’s initiatives in Pakistan. DNA
