German ambassador calls on IT Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (DNA): German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard

Schlagheck called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication

Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for IT welcomed the German Ambassador in his office,

and during meeting matters of mutual interests and related to

digitalization were discussed. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and

Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecommunication

sector.

Talking to German Ambassador, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque

said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Germany and want to

enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and

Telecom.

He said that steps are underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision.

He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking strong initiatives for

the development of IT and Telecom sector, adding that IT & Telecom

sector of Pakistan has great potential.

The Federal Minister said that Information and Communication Technology

(ICT) export remittances surged to US $958 million at growth rate of 40

% during July –December of FY 2020-21 in comparison to same period of

last financial year.He urged the IT and Telecom companies of Germany to

invest in Pakistan as environment for investment in Pakistan is

conducive.

Ambassador of Germany appreciated the role of Minister of IT & Telecom

regarding digitalization and for the development of IT and telecom

sector of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul

Haque held virtual meeting with Director International

Telecommunication Union (ITU)-BDT Doreen Bogdan-Martin.During meeting

they discussed about connectivity and telecommunication services.

While talking to ITU Director, Federal Minister for IT said that

Ministry of IT & Telecom is fully committed to end the digital divide

between urban and rural areas of the country. Steps are being taken

through Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of broadband

services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

He said that the empowerment of women and youth is the motto of the

Ministry of IT & Telecom. He said that Ministry of IT & Telecom fully

support ITU’s proposed agenda to launch initiatives like Giga and Smart

Villages in Pakistan. Ministry of IT is committed to play its due role

as a focal ministry to engage with all the stakeholders to spearhead the

implementation of ITU’s initiatives in Pakistan. DNA

