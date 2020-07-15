Pak-Turkey ties deep rooted in common faith, culture: Mayor Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JULY 15 (DNA) – Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said Pakistan and Turkey has a history of brotherly relations and as muslims we have over 200 years memories and triumphs to cherish

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz & Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, on celebrations of Turkish Democratic day, planted 251 trees in memory of martyred Turkish innocent* *people on the same date in past i.e. 15th July.

Both the leaders met the press , earlier today at Ankara Park near Lake view chowk Islamabad, Turkish Ambassador shared the agony of his countrymen on a coward terrorist attack on innocent Turkish people , which can never be forgotten, said Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz, he added that terrorists can never undermine or deter the morale and spirit of muslims, come what may .

Mayor Islamabad further urged to continue Pakistan Turkey cooperation through valuable joint ventures and sister city agreements , which is already in place between Islamabad & Ankara, besides taking up other public facilitation and service delivery projects and healthy environmental friendly activities for a clean & green Islamabad. DNA

