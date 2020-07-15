Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan decision to allow afghan export through  wagha border 

| July 15, 2020
DNA
LAHORE, JUL 15 – SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry,an apex body in the region, Wednesday hailed  Pakistan decision to allow  export of Afghan goods to india through Wagha border to facilitate its transist trade smoothly.
         President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik while commenting said that in the wake of deadly corona virus pandemic , it is result oriented fruit bearing good decision to further strengthen bilateral trade relations with Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has fulfilled its commitment under the Pakistan Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement( APTTA).He said Prime Miniter Imran Khan always attached great importance to durable bilateral relations with Afghanistan and Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all 18 border crossing terminals to pre covid-19 position.
       He said its another good omen that Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan reopened two more border crossings, Kharlachi in Kurram and Angor Adda point in South Waziristan districts a couple of days ago to boost trade between the two countries.He said Pakistan
Is the largest importer of Afghan products while Afghanistan is the 4th largest destination for Pakistan exports.He saidPakistan  attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of its Charter.He said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.
Iftikhar  Malik said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance. “The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region,” he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region. He said Pakistan had advanced its belief that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of region’s development and prosperity.
He said  that SAARC Chamber would continue  play a positive role in further strengthening regional cooperation and promotion of trade amomg state member countries.

Malik said region  had all resources to become an economic giant and possessed  huge mineral resources to get rid of the economic ills. Reiterating his earlier stance, he said Imran will utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.He said that after the closure of all boarders to prevent the spread of covid 19 India had started an air corridor with Kabul for imports and exports which proved very expensive and chambers of either countries and government of Afghanistan had also requested Pakistan for resumption of trade after implementing covid-19 protocols.

    SAARC chamber would try  bridge the trade gap and strength trade relations in the region for sustainable economic development by fully utilizing the potential natural resources of each other he concluded.
