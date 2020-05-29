Pak resumes Int’l flights operations

International flights from Pakistan will re-start from May 30. Non-scheduled and chartered flights will resume from midnight tonight

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29 – Pakistan has decided to resume international flight operations which were closed due to coronavirus epidemic. The flight operation will resume from tonight.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation said that in light of the decision of the federal government, international flights from Pakistan will restart from May 30. It further stated that scheduled, non-scheduled and chartered flights will resume from midnight tonight.

The statement said that PIA and other international airlines would be allowed to operate flights from all international airports in Pakistan except Gwadar and Turbat but implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be mandatory for operations.

It may be mentioned here that CAA had already resumed domestic flights albeit from selected airports.

The CAA plans to open more cities for domestic flights for the convenience of passengers. The international flights operations will allow many Pakistanis stranded in various countries to come back.