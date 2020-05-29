Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

‘DNA identification of air crash victims to take a week’

| May 29, 2020
1

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory will complete the identification of bodies of the PIA plane crash victims in the next six to seven days, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences said Friday.

The SFDL has so far cross-matched 16 bodies and their reports have been dispatched to the Sindh Police department.

“The SFDL with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers is currently engaged in massive undertaking of identifying bodies of unfortunate victims of the air crash,” the ICCBS spokesman said.

As many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims, and 69 samples of the victims have also been received from the Police department so far, according to the SFDL.

The SFDL specializes in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

It is set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1

‘DNA identification of air crash victims to take a week’

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory will complete the identification of bodies of theRead More

1

Pak resumes Int’l flights operations

International flights from Pakistan will re-start from May 30. Non-scheduled and chartered flights will resumeRead More

  • Uzbek Ambassador Furqat Sidikov appointed Dy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

  • Amb. Furqat appointed Dy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

  • UK provides further support in Pakistan’s fight against Coronavirus

  • Pakistani blue helmets continue to embody country’s unwavering commitment to world peace

  • Mayor visits weekly bazaar to review safety measures against COVID-19

  • Japan Ambassador pays homage to Pakistan Army on UN Peacekeeping Day

  • Punjab records 10-year high in purchased wheat

  • The President to get familiar with efforts to boost living conditions on the ground

    • Comments are Closed