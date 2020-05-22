Pak Navy chief expresses grief over loss of lives in PIA plane crash
ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 / DNA / = Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his deep grief over loss of precious lives in unfortunate PIA plane crash at Karachi.
Naval Chief extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed Pakistan Navy Field Commands at Karachi to provide all out support to civil administration in rescue operation.
Pakistan Navy fire tenders and rescue teams are participating on a large scale in rescue operation along-with other institutions. DNA
