Japanese ambassador expresses condolences to victims of PIA plane crash

| May 22, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (DNA) – Following the Pakistan International Airlines plane crash this afternoon on May 22th in Model Colony, Karachi.

Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and deeply condoled the loss of precious lives and damage caused to the properties.

Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said that he is shocked and deeply saddened at the tragic news of the plane crash and expresses his heartfelt condolences to all the victims and their bereaved families.=DNA

