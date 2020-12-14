Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pak condemns attack on Saudi vessels

| December 14, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq, and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for their immediate cessation.

 

Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

