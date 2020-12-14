Pak condemns attack on Saudi vessels
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels in Jeddah and Al-Shuqaiq, and on petroleum distribution station in Jizan in Saudi Arabia. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for their immediate cessation.
Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
« Failed Lahore meeting must serve as wake-up call for PDM: Dr Firdous (Previous News)
Related News
Pak condemns attack on Saudi vessels
DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks on oil transport vessels in Jeddah andRead More
Failed Lahore meeting must serve as wake-up call for PDM: Dr Firdous
LAHORE, DEC 14 (DNA) – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan hasRead More
Comments are Closed