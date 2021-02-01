Pak-China to strengthen ties through friendship cities and think tanks

BEIJING, Feb 1st (DNA): Pakistan, China agreed to strengthen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in multi-field, especially through friendship cities, young talents and think tanks.

Pakistani ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited China People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and met its President, Lin Songtian.

This was the first meeting last week between the two sides after Haque takes office. They mainly discussed China-Pakistan cooperation in developing friendship cities and training young talents.

It was noted that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, which is worthy of grand celebration and commemoration.

Ambassador and CPAFFC agreed that in the milestone year, the two sides will strengthen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in multi-field, especially in friendship cities, young talents and think tanks.

Earlier, Pakistan took part in the 9th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum held by CPAFFC, and actively sought for communication in the Think Tank Dialogue on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges and the City Charms Forum.

On March 28th 2019, CPAFFC and the Pakistani Embassy to China jointly initiated Forum on Cooperation between China and Pakistan Friendship Provinces and Cities, and reached consensuses on developing bilateral friendship through constructing friendship provinces and cities.

Two agreements of friendship cities, Xi’an and Multan, Puyang and Gwadar, were signed on the event.

After nearly two years of construction, Lin said to Haque that Pak-China friendship cities have been developing in a positive way and will contribute more to people-to-people relations between the two countries.

In addition, Lin said that Pak-China friendly relations are unique and can be regarded as a model of state-to-state relations.

China is ready to share development experience with Pakistan and push for the fruits of bilateral cooperation to benefit more people in the two countries.

Haque also spoke highly of Pak-China people-to-people friendship and appreciated China’s achievements in fighting COVID-19 epidemic and poverty alleviation.