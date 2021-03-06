“Our party enters a new political era”: Vagif Abdullayev

BAKU, MAR 6 – “The seventh congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) held yesterday confirmed the beginning of new dynamic processes in the socio-political life of our country. The main political essence of the speech of the Chairman of our party, President Ilham Aliyev was that Azerbaijan is developing, deep and comprehensive political, economic and social reforms are expanding year by year.

This was stated by Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor Vagif Abdullayev in his article.

We present the above article: “The New Azerbaijan Party, the country’s leading avant-garde political organization, plays a direct role in ensuring socio-political democratic reforms, economic progress, and acts as a driving force for democratic and renewal processes.

Since its establishment, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has remained faithful to the brilliant ideas of national leader Heydar Aliyev and has made confident and persistent steps to ensure political and economic stability, rapid economic development, improving the welfare of citizens and democratic reforms.

Our party has achieved many great successes over the past 29 years, improving its political activity and being open to innovations in line with modern democratic processes.

In 2018, after the election of YAP Chairman Ilham Aliyev as President once again, gaining the trust of the people, the policy of modernization and renewal in Azerbaijan entered a completely new stage. Improving in accordance with the philosophy of the new challenges of developing, modernizing and renewing Azerbaijan, the YAP has become an integral part of the new reforms carried out in accordance with the socio-political and socio-economic life of the country. Over the past three years, our party has played an important role in achieving economic progress and rich social welfare by directly participating in the political and economic success of our country with the principle of “modern state, strong economy, high social welfare”, which is the motto of Azerbaijan’s development.

In the three years since the last party congress, Azerbaijan has achieved unprecedented success, resolving the Karabakh issue, the number one problem of our country, with its own strength and will. The Armenian occupation was ended, our territorial integrity was restored. The national patriotic youth that has grown up over the years has played a special role in protecting the national interests of Azerbaijan, strengthening and developing our statehood. Over the years, a new generation of our servicemen has grown up, and as Mr. President emphasized, this generation grew up with a sense of love for the Motherland, hatred for the enemy, and liberated our lands from occupiers.

The cardinal democratic changes that have taken place in our country over the past three years, the deepening of comprehensive, irreversible reforms have necessitated the creation of more flexible mechanisms in the management of the YAP, the regulation of party activities in accordance with the new era. These factors were conceptually realized at the congress, and were reflected in the newly formed structures of the YAP, as well as in the newly adopted charter.

The election of First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as the First Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party is a great event in the life of the party. will play an important role in building relationships at the international level.

As the YAP is a party of tomorrows, new hopes and an optimistic future, the new generation is the main vanguard force of this glorious and responsible political progress. The party’s rejuvenation policy also confirms that talented and patriotic, business-minded, hard-working and innovative people are being opened in the YAP structures. From this point of view, the formation of a new Board with a special place for young people at the party congress will give impetus to the dynamics of political struggle, increase the harmony of party propaganda and reforms.

The renewal of the YAP will allow the party to acquire a new philosophical content based on the ideas of Heydar Aliyev. The new generation with modern higher education and thinking, the youth, which the national leader considers a reliable guarantor and pillar of the future, will tirelessly contribute to the development of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of the strong image of the YAP.

At present, new public relations and political situation are being formed in our country. Against the background of strengthening the national interests of Azerbaijan, political solidarity is strengthening in our country. As Mr. Ilham Aliyev stated, we are now entering a new era. “In the new era, we must deepen the political dialogue. This process was started before the war, and I think that good results were achieved in a short time. “Almost all parties – with the exception of the anti-national council, which calls itself a political body, all political forces have shown a tendency to dialogue, welcomed our initiative, and this dialogue has already taken place.”

The fact that 6 parties of the country applied to the YAP at the congress confirms that our party is a strong and monolithic political organization with no alternative.

Recent processes have also confirmed that the national interests of the state are paramount in Azerbaijan, and the national idea, solidarity, which is one of the ideological concepts of the YAP, is becoming a major trend in the activities of political forces today. With the exception of anti-national elements such as the Popular Front Party-Musavat, all political and social forces have joined the common ideological concept of the state and demonstrated a common position on national issues. Ilham Aliyev emphasized this at the congress: “Common issues are the activities of political parties, the development of democracy, the establishment of economic freedoms, the strengthening of our country. This political dialogue is taking place today. I really appreciate it. I think it is very important for the future political system of our country. ”

As the chairman of our party Ilham Aliyev noted, from now on we will live as a proud people and as a fighting state. “We have entered a new era. It is a completely new geopolitical situation in the region and in our country. Therefore, we must take all the right steps to always win, so that the Azerbaijani flag is always high.