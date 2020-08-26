Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Opposition spreading despondency, chaos to escape accountability: Shibli Faraz

| August 26, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD: Taking on the opposition parties, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the opposition is trying to spread despondency and chaos in the country to escape accountability.

In a tweet, he said, opposing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) draft law is tantamount to giving personal interest priority to the national interest.

The minister said the opposition leaders are worried to protect “criminal rights,” not human rights, and they are destined to face failure.

It may be noted that opposition had rejected two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills in the senate.

The bill was tabled by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and was rejected by the Senate, where opposition parties enjoy a majority.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

304650_443262_updates

PM Imran constitutes National Coordination Committee on Tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted the National Coordination Committee on Tourism (NCCT) to “steerRead More

00

Pakistan Navy ready to effectively respond any aggressive move of enemy: Naval Chief

DNA Islamabad, 26 Aug 20: Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at NavalRead More

  • Importance of Science Communication Highlighted

  • COVID-19 and the problem faced by the Higher Education System in Pakistan

  • Qasim plant safely operates for 1000 days

  • Govt to issue tender for ML-1 project this month: Sheikh Rasheed

  • Opposition spreading despondency, chaos to escape accountability: Shibli Faraz

  • Peshawar HC seeks report on flour price hike

  • CM Buzdar approves 10 new shelter homes for Lahore

  • IHC dismisses petition challenging appointment of Shahzad Akbar

    • Comments are Closed