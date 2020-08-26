Opposition spreading despondency, chaos to escape accountability: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Taking on the opposition parties, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the opposition is trying to spread despondency and chaos in the country to escape accountability.

In a tweet, he said, opposing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) draft law is tantamount to giving personal interest priority to the national interest.

The minister said the opposition leaders are worried to protect “criminal rights,” not human rights, and they are destined to face failure.

It may be noted that opposition had rejected two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills in the senate.

The bill was tabled by Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and was rejected by the Senate, where opposition parties enjoy a majority.