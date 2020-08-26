Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt to issue tender for ML-1 project this month: Sheikh Rasheed

| August 26, 2020
RAWALPINDI : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that the tender for ML-1 railway project will be issued by the end of this month.

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said railway tracks are going to be updated in the country after 150 years.

The minister gave credit of ML-1 project to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.”Previous governments did not take any steps to improve railways.”

Later talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said the opposition wants the government to abolish the Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) so that plunderers could easily save from accountability process.

“NAB is an independent institution and plunderers belonging to former ruling parties PPP and PML-N won’t be escaped from punishment,” he added.

Commenting over Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, the minister said, “It is too early to say anything about bringing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader back to the country.

He said education has been a priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “Government plans to establish another university in Rawalpindi,” he added.

