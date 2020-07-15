Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Oil tanker association to discontinue supply in Pakistan Thursday

| July 15, 2020
0

The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has announced that it will discontinue supply across the country Thursday to protest an increase in income, provincial service and toll taxes.

“There is no business and they have increased the tax,” association’s president Abidullah Afridi said. “If the problems are not resolved, then we will observe a strike on July 16.”

Afridi said their sector worked 24 hours and continued oil supply across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

He threatened that they would go on an indefinite strike if the government didn’t withdraw the hike taxes.

