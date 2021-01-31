No threat from PDM: Minister
LAHORE, Jan 31 (DNA): Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic
Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that PDM is not a threat to the
government but will cause political loss and disgrace to the political
parties sitting in this basket of personal interests.
“Our government is focusing the public welfare despite the negative
opposition of all rival parties,” he said.
He made this statement while talking to the workers and people belonging
to different walks of life who met him here in his office on Thursday.
Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
government would show full solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people
across the country on February 5.
He stated that the day would come soon when Kashmiri people would have
their right of self-determination and freedom from the illegal
occupation of India.
He said that for the first time in Punjab province, the PTI government
has taken practical steps to make investment very clean and transparent,
thanks to which a large number of investors are now coming and willing
to invest in various sectors.
“These steps of our government would boost industrial and commercial
activities in the province and improve the country’s economy, as well as
create numerous employment opportunities for the youth.”In the past, the
political commission mafia forced investors to flee but we are giving
them all the facilities under one roof and they will not face any
problem or obstacle anywhere inside the government machinery,” he said.
The minister further mentioned that PTI government has reinforced and
strengthened the foundation of national reconstruction and in the coming
months and years, the country will be on the path of rapid development.
He said that the use of modern technologies has increased in every field
including industry and trade, agriculture and medical so our youth must
learn the technical skills related to modern technologies which are the
guarantee of reliable and decent employment.
Raja Rashid Hafeez further added that the government was expanding and
upgrading the vocational training facilities across the province and
these facilities will be further updated in the near future so that our
youth can learn the skills of modern technical requirements. DNA
