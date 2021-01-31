No threat from PDM: Minister

LAHORE, Jan 31 (DNA): Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic

Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that PDM is not a threat to the

government but will cause political loss and disgrace to the political

parties sitting in this basket of personal interests.

“Our government is focusing the public welfare despite the negative

opposition of all rival parties,” he said.

He made this statement while talking to the workers and people belonging

to different walks of life who met him here in his office on Thursday.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government would show full solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people

across the country on February 5.

He stated that the day would come soon when Kashmiri people would have

their right of self-determination and freedom from the illegal

occupation of India.

He said that for the first time in Punjab province, the PTI government

has taken practical steps to make investment very clean and transparent,

thanks to which a large number of investors are now coming and willing

to invest in various sectors.

“These steps of our government would boost industrial and commercial

activities in the province and improve the country’s economy, as well as

create numerous employment opportunities for the youth.”In the past, the

political commission mafia forced investors to flee but we are giving

them all the facilities under one roof and they will not face any

problem or obstacle anywhere inside the government machinery,” he said.

The minister further mentioned that PTI government has reinforced and

strengthened the foundation of national reconstruction and in the coming

months and years, the country will be on the path of rapid development.

He said that the use of modern technologies has increased in every field

including industry and trade, agriculture and medical so our youth must

learn the technical skills related to modern technologies which are the

guarantee of reliable and decent employment.

Raja Rashid Hafeez further added that the government was expanding and

upgrading the vocational training facilities across the province and

these facilities will be further updated in the near future so that our

youth can learn the skills of modern technical requirements. DNA

=======