AIOU completes digital transformation by July 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): AIOU is digitalising all of its key academic and

administrative operations to enhance quality standards of education,

efficiency and transparency of its basic processes as well as to

strengthen prestigious image of the university at both national and

international levels.

The Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has decided to visit

regional offices of the university across the country to further improve

overall dynamics of the university and its performance. In this regard,

he visited the Punjab province last week.

While addressing the inaugural ceremonies of computer laboratories

established at Sargodha and Sahiwal regional offices, Prof Dr Zia Ul

Qayyum said that in order to complete automation of university processes

and to provide computer and internet facilities to the students of

underdeveloped areas, university is establishing computer laboratories

in all 54 regional offices across the country.

He, further, added that university will soon establish its own

television channel and its approval has already been sought by the

relevant authorities. The television channel will help in reaching out

to those students who are deprived of internet facilities.

He, also, added that in order to enhance credibility and effectiveness

of distance education system, it was deemed inevitable to incorporate

the use of technology in its operational systems, therefore he initiated

digitisation project in May 2019 and it is expected that automation of

all key processes including admissions, examinations mailing of books

and other academic procedures would be completed by July 2021 through

state of the art latest information and communication technology.

In the first phase of this project, e registration of the tutors and

online admission objectives have been achieved. Students are informed

about any of their academic activities through SMS and relevant

information is also uploaded on the university website. Online provision

of course books and instructional materials has been expedited and

students of B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc have been provided this facility. DNA

