AIOU completes digital transformation by July 2021
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): AIOU is digitalising all of its key academic and
administrative operations to enhance quality standards of education,
efficiency and transparency of its basic processes as well as to
strengthen prestigious image of the university at both national and
international levels.
The Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has decided to visit
regional offices of the university across the country to further improve
overall dynamics of the university and its performance. In this regard,
he visited the Punjab province last week.
While addressing the inaugural ceremonies of computer laboratories
established at Sargodha and Sahiwal regional offices, Prof Dr Zia Ul
Qayyum said that in order to complete automation of university processes
and to provide computer and internet facilities to the students of
underdeveloped areas, university is establishing computer laboratories
in all 54 regional offices across the country.
He, further, added that university will soon establish its own
television channel and its approval has already been sought by the
relevant authorities. The television channel will help in reaching out
to those students who are deprived of internet facilities.
He, also, added that in order to enhance credibility and effectiveness
of distance education system, it was deemed inevitable to incorporate
the use of technology in its operational systems, therefore he initiated
digitisation project in May 2019 and it is expected that automation of
all key processes including admissions, examinations mailing of books
and other academic procedures would be completed by July 2021 through
state of the art latest information and communication technology.
In the first phase of this project, e registration of the tutors and
online admission objectives have been achieved. Students are informed
about any of their academic activities through SMS and relevant
information is also uploaded on the university website. Online provision
of course books and instructional materials has been expedited and
students of B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc have been provided this facility. DNA
========
Related News
No threat from PDM: Minister
LAHORE, Jan 31 (DNA): Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid HafeezRead More
AIOU completes digital transformation by July 2021
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (DNA): AIOU is digitalising all of its key academic and administrative operationsRead More
Comments are Closed