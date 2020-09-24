Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

No more secret meetings with military: Nawaz

| September 24, 2020
5f6713b670fad

 

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Leader of PML N Nawaz Sharif has said from now onwards no PML N leader will meet any military leadership or security agencies representative.

In a statement from London Nawaz Sharif said he has already passed instructions to his party leadership that nobody will meet military people.

He said in case such a meeting is necessary, it will take place with the consent of the leadership and meeting will be open.

