No more secret meetings with military: Nawaz
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Leader of PML N Nawaz Sharif has said from now onwards no PML N leader will meet any military leadership or security agencies representative.
In a statement from London Nawaz Sharif said he has already passed instructions to his party leadership that nobody will meet military people.
He said in case such a meeting is necessary, it will take place with the consent of the leadership and meeting will be open.
