British High Commissioner visits Peshawar to underline UK’s long-standing relationship with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad

24th September, 2020 :British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner has visited Peshawar to see how UK aid has been working closely with the Provincial Governmentof Khyber Pakhtunkhwato transform lives.

On his first visit, he met Ministers, parliamentarians, and development experts – discussing how the UK will continue a commitment which has already lasted more than 10 years.

The British High Commissioner was joined on his high-level visit with Country Development Director Annabel Gerry.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, CMG, said:

“The UKwill continue working closely with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in future to help provide basic services like education and health, and build resilience against things like COVID-19 and flooding.

There is a great chance now to secure a more peaceful Afghanistan and this means greater regional trade, and closer connections. We also support inclusion and diversity, working to ensure women are part of the economy and girls have a full 12 years of education”

Dr Christian Turner and Annabel Gerry held meetings with the Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan and KP Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Kamran Khan Bangash. They also met with a group of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-focussed development experts.

They also met KP Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, XI Corps Commander. They held a meeting with membersof the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to discuss political developments in the province, and ended with a visit to Peshawar Museum.