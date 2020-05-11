No quick way out of pandemic, Putin warns

As we told you earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of the “non-working days” in the country from Tuesday.

The Russian government had first introduced the measure on 30 March to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

In his TV address, Putin also said that:

Regional authorities would have a final say on whether or not to ease the current restrictions

Companies hit by the outbreak would get a tax relief

Families would be eligible for new welfare payouts

But Putin warned that there was “no quick way out” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia now has the third-highest number of confirmed infections worldwide.