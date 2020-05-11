No quick way out of pandemic, Putin warns
As we told you earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of the “non-working days” in the country from Tuesday.
The Russian government had first introduced the measure on 30 March to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
In his TV address, Putin also said that:
- Regional authorities would have a final say on whether or not to ease the current restrictions
- Companies hit by the outbreak would get a tax relief
- Families would be eligible for new welfare payouts
But Putin warned that there was “no quick way out” of the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia now has the third-highest number of confirmed infections worldwide.
« Coronavirus: France eases lockdown after eight weeks (Previous News)
Related News
Collective efforts the only way to respond to COVID-19 challenges: Shibli Faraz
DNA ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the governmentRead More
Richard Pusey: Australian driver ‘taunted dying police at crash scene’
An Australian man filmed and mocked four police officers as they lay dying, a courtRead More
Comments are Closed