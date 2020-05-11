Richard Pusey: Australian driver ‘taunted dying police at crash scene’

An Australian man filmed and mocked four police officers as they lay dying, a court has heard according to local media.

Richard Pusey, 41, who faces charges of reckless conduct and obstructing justice, applied for bail on Monday.

He was pulled over for speeding on a highway last month. A short while later, a truck veered into the lane and ploughed into the officers.

Mr Pusey was left uninjured. Police say he filmed the scene before fleeing.

On Monday, his lawyer, Vincent Peters, said his client may have been in shock following the accident, reported the Australian Associated Press.

All four police officers had been standing out of their cars when the refrigerated lorry drove into them and Mr Pusey’s Porsche sports car. The driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, is facing negligent driving charges over the crash.

Mr Pusey was arrested at his home in Melbourne hours after the crash on 22 April on the Eastern Freeway. Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King, and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney died at the scene.

It represented the worst loss of life in the history of Victoria Police, officials said.