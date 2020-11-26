Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

No ban on Pakistani workforce export to UAE

| November 26, 2020
0

 

AGENCIES

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday rejected the rumors circulating in some section of media that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had banned hiring of Pakistani workforce.

“Contrary to media reports, UAE Minister for Human Resources & Emiratisation Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli stated that there is no ban on export of Pakistani workforce,” he tweeted after speaking to his counterpart through a video link.

Extending his gratitude to the UAE minister for his continued support for overseas Pakistanis, he said:”There has been 11% increase in Pakistani knowledge workers.”

“Workers including Pakistanis laid off during the COVID-19 registered on virtual labour market database are given priority and ten year golden visa applications are also being encouraged,” he added to his tweet.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he looked forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of Pakistani Diaspora.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRIME MINISTER ON NATIONAL SECURITY DIVISION AND STRATEGIC POLICY PLANNING, DR. MOEED YUSUF MET AFGHAN AMBASSADOR, NAJEEBULLAH ALIKHEL ON NOVEMBER 26, 2020.

Afghan soil would not be used against Pakistan: Ambassador Najibullah

ISLAMABAD, NOV 26 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security DrRead More

DSC_1577

Mouth-watering Italian cuisines at Zigolini

  Italian Food Week is a regular feature and we celebrate it every year, saysRead More

  • No ban on Pakistani workforce export to UAE

  • CDA to strictly implement zoning regulation

  • PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker

  • Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

  • Pakistan not mulling over recognising Israel, clears FO

  • Pakistan and Germany Signed Financing Agreements in the Climate Change/Energy and Health Sectors

  • HEC Issues New Policy Guidance for Universities’ Online, Hybrid Operations

  • Pak-China coop to be more diversified in days to come: Moin ul Haque

    • Comments are Closed