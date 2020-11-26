Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CDA to strictly implement zoning regulation

| November 26, 2020
download
ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societies and schemes to implement CDA and ICT Zoning Regulation here on Thursday. Offices of a number of illegal housing schemes and societies have been sealed.
According to detail, Islamabad was divided into 5 zones according to ICT Zoning Regulation of 1992. Under zoning regulation the planning and development for housing schemes can be done in E-11 sector of Zone 1. Similarly the work can also be done in Zone 2 and Zone 5. CDA amended the zoning regulation in 2010 and allowed the Housing scheme and Agro farm scheme in Zone 4. The zone 4 was further divided into 4 sub zones. The planning and development of private schemes is being made under SRO64(I)2020. Two directorates of CDA regulate them. The department of Housing is doing planning and development of Housing Zone 2 and Zone 5. Whereas the Regional Planning Directorate regulates planning and development of zone 4.
CDA is also receiving the suggesting to deal with the illegal housing schemes. Few days back CDA sealed the offices of illegal housing schemes including Ayesha town, Islamabad Cooperate Housing Scheme, Gulf Residencia, Royal City, Royal Residencia, Dream Land City, Babar enclave, ideal residencia, Rawal Enclave, and Yar Muhammad Society.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

download

CDA to strictly implement zoning regulation

ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societiesRead More

320709_7081110_updates

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali elected Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly Speaker

GILGIT : PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali has been elected as the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly’s DeputyRead More

  • Ijaz Shah thanks China for support in fight against COVID-19

  • Pakistan not mulling over recognising Israel, clears FO

  • Pakistan and Germany Signed Financing Agreements in the Climate Change/Energy and Health Sectors

  • HEC Issues New Policy Guidance for Universities’ Online, Hybrid Operations

  • Pak-China coop to be more diversified in days to come: Moin ul Haque

  • British High Commissioner, H.E Dr. Christian Turner called on the Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad today

  • FO summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires to protest ceasefire breach

  • Court declares Shehbaz’s wife, son, daughter proclaimed offenders

    • Comments are Closed