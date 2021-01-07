New constructions banned in Sectors G 12, F 12, Moza Tama

Now operation in Sector G 14 is going on, though at a snails pace. However, the Authority officials say they will get the land vacated as soon as possible. Most of the land in Sector G 14 has already been cleared. People have started constructions in G 14/ 2 and 3 after getting possession

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – The District Administration has banned constructions in various sectors of Islamabad. The ban has been imposed for a period of two months.

According to details the district administration has prohibited constructions in Sectors G 12, F 12, Moza Tama and Morian Pak. The magistrate has issued notification in this regard. This land belongs of Federal Govt Employees Housing Authority. The Authority had requested the District Admin to prohibit constructions in these areas as people were building houses and shops illegally in these areas.

Once constructed, it was then difficult for the FGEHF to get the land vacated. Similar situation was witnessed in Sector G 14 where people built houses illegally and then FGEHF had to face stiff resistance when it decided to get the land vacated.

Now operation in Sector G 14 is going on, though at a snails pace. However, the Authority officials say they will get the land vacated as soon as possible. Most of the land in Sector G 14 has already been cleared. People have started constructions in G 14/ 2 and 3 after getting possession.

The Housing Authority had given a deadline of December 2020 for complete clearance of G 14 sector however officials say a couple of more months are needed to get the land vacated.

The G 14 sector was announced in 2004 but due to illegal Built Up Properties (BUP) it could not be developed.

The foundation further said land for Sector G 14/1,2,3 was acquired by the DC office Islamabad vide an award under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 in January 2005.

The award for Built up Property in G 14/3 could only be announced in 2014 and supplementary award in 2017. Almost 70 per cent of the area of Sector G 14/3 has been got vacated and development work is being executed on the site.

The foundation further announced that measurement targets have been set and responsibilities have been assigned leading to the payments and subsequent demolishing of BUPs leading to availability of land for carrying out the development works.

The Senate committee in past had summoned the chief commissioner Islamabad and chairman CDA on the land acquisition matter. Meanwhile people who own plots in the said sector have called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take personal interest in this matter and get it resolved. They opine, there was no point in starting new housing schemes when those already announced were yet to be developed.