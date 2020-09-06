Nation will never compromise on country’s sovereignty: President, PM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran
Khan have expressed the resolve that government shall never compromise
on the sovereignty and security of the country and any kind of
misadventure by the enemy will be dealt with severity.
In their separate messages on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day,
the Pakistani leaders have paid tribute to the martyrs of armed forces.
In his message, the President Dr Arif Alvi said: “We have successfully
defeated terrorism and extremism and now we are on the path towards
economic prosperity.”
“We have also made serious efforts with a positive approach towards
securing peace in the region but unfortunately our enemy keeps hostile
designs against us,” he said.
The President said “we reaffirm our pledge that we will continue to
support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in
their struggle till the realisation of their right to
self-determination.”
In his message, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation and the
men in uniform proved that it’s not the size that matters, but it’s the
courage and devotion that matters the most. He said with the abrogation
of Articles 370 and 35-A India has not only violated the UN Charter but
has also unleashed reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.
Imran Khan said India is also showing aggressive posture on the Line of
Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world attention
from Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
“Together with the brave Pakistani nation, our officers, soldiers,
sailors and airmen proved to the world, on this day, 55 year ago, that
they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter
whatever the cost. The nation and the men in uniform proved that it’s
not the size that matters, but it’s the courage and devotion that
matters the most,” the Prime Minister said.
Highlighting the plight of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he
said with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A India has not only
violated the UN Charter but has also unleashed a reign of terror on
innocent Kashmiris.
He said Indians are also showing aggressive posture on the Line of
Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world attention
from Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan is for peace but this must
not be misconstrued as our weakness; world understands that our desire
for peace is for economic wellbeing and prosperity of the people of this
region,” the premier maintained.
Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz says we present salute to
our Shuhada and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives for the protection,
defence and security of their motherland.
In his video message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, the
Information Minister said, today, we also renew pledge that Pakistan
stands firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always
stand with them.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue advocacy of innocent
Kashmiri people at every forum.
The Minister said Pakistan will continue to extend vigorous political,
moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people.
In a message on the occasion of Defence Day, Pakistan’s Permanent
Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said as an active
and progressive member of the international community, Pakistan will
always support efforts to achieve peace, stability and socio-economic
progress.
He said we honour the sacrifice of our sons and daughters who laid down
their lives defending the motherland.
Munir Akram said Pakistan desires peace in the region and we have always
sided with those who seek to promote greater cooperation and friendly
relations on the basis of equality. DNA
