Nation will never compromise on country’s sovereignty: President, PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran

Khan have expressed the resolve that government shall never compromise

on the sovereignty and security of the country and any kind of

misadventure by the enemy will be dealt with severity.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day,

the Pakistani leaders have paid tribute to the martyrs of armed forces.

In his message, the President Dr Arif Alvi said: “We have successfully

defeated terrorism and extremism and now we are on the path towards

economic prosperity.”

“We have also made serious efforts with a positive approach towards

securing peace in the region but unfortunately our enemy keeps hostile

designs against us,” he said.

The President said “we reaffirm our pledge that we will continue to

support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in

their struggle till the realisation of their right to

self-determination.”

In his message, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the nation and the

men in uniform proved that it’s not the size that matters, but it’s the

courage and devotion that matters the most. He said with the abrogation

of Articles 370 and 35-A India has not only violated the UN Charter but

has also unleashed reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

Imran Khan said India is also showing aggressive posture on the Line of

Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world attention

from Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Together with the brave Pakistani nation, our officers, soldiers,

sailors and airmen proved to the world, on this day, 55 year ago, that

they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter

whatever the cost. The nation and the men in uniform proved that it’s

not the size that matters, but it’s the courage and devotion that

matters the most,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the plight of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he

He said Indians are also showing aggressive posture on the Line of

Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world attention

from Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan is for peace but this must

not be misconstrued as our weakness; world understands that our desire

for peace is for economic wellbeing and prosperity of the people of this

region,” the premier maintained.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz says we present salute to

our Shuhada and Ghazis, who sacrificed their lives for the protection,

defence and security of their motherland.

In his video message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day, the

Information Minister said, today, we also renew pledge that Pakistan

stands firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will always

stand with them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue advocacy of innocent

Kashmiri people at every forum.

The Minister said Pakistan will continue to extend vigorous political,

moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people.

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day, Pakistan’s Permanent

Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said as an active

and progressive member of the international community, Pakistan will

always support efforts to achieve peace, stability and socio-economic

progress.

He said we honour the sacrifice of our sons and daughters who laid down

their lives defending the motherland.

Munir Akram said Pakistan desires peace in the region and we have always

sided with those who seek to promote greater cooperation and friendly

relations on the basis of equality. DNA

