September 1965 war shall never be forgotten, says COAS

RAWALPINDI, = The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said sacrifices of the nation given during the September 1965 war shall never be forgotten and September 6, 1965 Day is the immortal chapter of our history.

In his address at the Main Ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Sunday in connection with the Defense and Martyrs Day, the COAS said that today there is better environment of peace in Pakistan and the Country gives the message of peace and security to the World.

The COAS pointed out that Pakistan registered unparalleled successes in the war against terrorism which are an example for the whole World. He said that our soldiers stood like a rock wall in the years-long war against terrorists and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

In addition, he emphatically stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have not and will not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland. He said that the Country’s armed forces ensured the security of the motherland by rendering sacrifices both in the conventional war and the fight against terrorism.

Paying tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, the Army Chief said that the entire nation is proud of their courage and resolve. He said that these sacrifices and courage and resolve of the entire nation is the guarantee of a bright future of Pakistan.

Earlier, the COAS laid the floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. The bereaved families of the martyrs were specially invited to attend the Main Ceremony.

Meanwhile, a ceremony held at GHQ Rawalpindi and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the Chief Guest on the occasion. COAS conferred military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations.

Families of Shuhada / Ghazis, senior serving Military Officers / Soldiers also attended the ceremony. 40 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), 24 officers / soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT and a soldier was awarded UNITED NATIONS (UN) Medal. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.