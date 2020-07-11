NAM member states praise Azerbaijan’s efforts in fight against COVID-19

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chaired by Azerbaijan has held its first online meeting on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry reported on July 10.

NAM working group on COVID-19 was established upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative on May 4.

During the online meeting held on July 9, the representatives of WHO expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s international efforts in fight against COVID-19, including permanent support to the activity of WHO, and expressed support to the activity of the Working Group established upon Aliyev’s initiative.

Moreover, the WHO representatives noted that based on relevant information provided by Azerbaijan, WHO has started to provide assistance to NAM member states.

Furthermore, NAM member states participating in the meeting thanked Azerbaijan for its intensive activity in the field of fight against COVID-19 as chairman of the organization and informed about the work done in their countries in the field of fight against pandemic.

In the course of the online meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation informed the participants of the work done for the past period on formation of the group and preparation of a single information database.

Additionally, regular steps related to the activity of the Working Group were planned at the end of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of many NAM member states, as well as Michelle Boccoz, Director-General of Multilateral Affairs of the World Health Organization and Paul Molinaro, Head of Operations and Supply Division of the organization.

Working Group was established on the initiative of the Chairman-in-Office of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2020 during the summit meeting in the format of videoconference on combating the pandemic COVID-19 of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement. The group is tasked to create a single information database reflecting the medical, social and humanitarian needs of the Non-Aligned Movement countries.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has also initiated holding a session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to fight against COVID-19. The session was held on July 10. Moreover, Azerbaijan has donated $10 million to the World Health Organization and provided humanitarian and financial aid to over 30 countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

