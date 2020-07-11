Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to continue bringing back its citizens from abroad

| July 11, 2020
0

Azerbaijan will continue bringing back citizens from abroad next week, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

“Some 250 Azerbaijani citizens who are on the border area between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the Azerbaijani citizens from Iran, Turkey and other countries are planned to be brought back to the homeland,” the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said.

“Approximately 200 of our compatriots will be brought to Azerbaijan from Georgia,” Hajiyev added.

“The Azerbaijani citizens will be brought back from Budapest to Baku this week, mainly the students studying in Hungary,” Hajiyev said. “Moreover, it is planned to return the Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent, Moscow, Yekaterinburg and Doha to Baku via the flights.”

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Uzbekistan’s President addresses ILO Global Summit on COVID-19 and the World of Work

On July 8, 2020, Geneva hosted ILO Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 and the WorldRead More

0

NAM member states praise Azerbaijan’s efforts in fight against COVID-19

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) chaired by Azerbaijan has held its first online meeting on combatingRead More

  • Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan to continue bringing back its citizens from abroad

  • Ethiopian Airlines seeks reply from Pakistan over pilots’ fake licences

  • Situation in Occupied Kashmir, Palestine similar to Srebrenica massacre: FM Qureshi

  • Sino-Pak Health Corridor plays an important role to fight COVID-19: Experts

  • Experts say China-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture sector entails huge potential for growth of the sector

  • Hagia Sophia: Iconic Istanbul museum ‘could return to mosque’

  • Ivory Coast ‘may consider third term for president’

  • Bolivia’s President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

    • Comments are Closed