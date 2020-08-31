NAB Chairman approves rotation/transfer policy for employees

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 (DNA) – Justice (RETD) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has approved rotation/transfer policy for NAB Employees. The salient features of rotation policy are that normal tenure of posting of an employee (BS-16 and above) on a particular station shall be three years and will excedue five years in any case.

However, continuation of an employee on the same station beyound or below the normal tenure will require concurrance of the comptent authority.

Moreover, normal tenure of posting of asn employee (BPS-16 and above) at NAB Balochistan and NAB Rawalpindi’s Sub Office Gilgit Baltistan shall be two years.

The stay of an employee at Gilgit Baltistan will not be counted in his stay at NAB Rawalpindi, which can be extended by the competent in NAB interest. DNA

==============