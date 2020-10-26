Minister of National Defence of Turkey meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation. COAS said that both countries share great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into enduring partnership.
The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.
