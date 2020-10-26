Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Minister of National Defence of Turkey meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

| October 26, 2020
00

DNA

RAWALPINDI – General Hulusi Akar (Retired), Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation. COAS said that both countries share great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 2

Shadab Khan opens up about targets in Zimbabwe series

Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan has reiterated that the team will not take Zimbabwe lightly inRead More

DNA 26-9

Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas meets Deputy Chairman Senate

DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 – Ambassador of Hungary H.E Mr. Béla Fazekas made a courtesy call on Deputy Chairman Senate,Read More

  • ICCI hopes R3 project to start a new era of development in twin cities

  • Minister of National Defence of Turkey meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • 72nd martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed observed

  • Chairman NAB handed over Rs. 224.071 million to Chief Secretary Sindh

  • China, Pakistan’s universities jointly host meeting on BRI aerospace

  • Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with Garena Free Fire to Explore Gaming Talent

  • AIOU commences examinations of spring 2020 semester

  • China’s countryside anti-poverty drive goes effective: says Pakistani student

    • Comments are Closed