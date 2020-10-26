Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

72nd martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed observed

October 26, 2020
NAKIAL KOTLI, OCT 26 (DNA) – 72nd martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was observed today . To pay homage to the brave son of soil, a wreath laying ceremony was held at his native town Nakial Kotli, (Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

Major General Shahid Imtiaz Iaid floral wreath and offered fateha on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

