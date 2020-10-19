Chief of defence staff of UK meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
DNA
RAWALPINDI, OCT 19 – General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism.
