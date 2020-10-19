Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

UNAMA Head Deborah Lyons meets FM Qureshi

| October 19, 2020
ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 – The United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRSG), Deborah Lyons, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the call, the Foreign Minister appreciated UNAMA’s role in supporting Afghanistan’s socio-economic development as per its mandate.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s facilitative role in the Afghan peace process, which has been acknowledged by the international community. He said that Pakistan was keen to see the peace process move forward which would help in reduction in violence and deny space to ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see return of peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that the vision of economic prosperity and regional connectivity could not be realized without a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister also highlighted the range of steps taken by Pakistan to support Afghanistan in transit trade and movement of people, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment for safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, the Foreign Minister urged UNAMA to play an active role in helping with time-bound and well-resourced refugee return and their sustainable reintegration in the Afghan society.

The Foreign Minister assured SRSG Lyons of Pakistan’s support to UNAMA in promoting the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

